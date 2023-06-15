EOS Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $696.20 million and $134.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,035,952 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

