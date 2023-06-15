EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

EPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 309,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.