Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 145,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,644. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.