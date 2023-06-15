Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,855 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.54. The company had a trading volume of 425,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,455. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

