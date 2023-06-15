Equitable Trust Co. Sells 338 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 292,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

