Equitable Trust Co. Sells 35,383 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,383 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.02. 2,885,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566,954. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

