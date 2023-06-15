Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,461 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 1,029,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

