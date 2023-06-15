Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,105,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

