Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 146,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 61,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

