Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,646.35 or 0.06574217 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $197.92 billion and $9.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,444 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

