Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

