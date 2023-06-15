Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $340.73. 12,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.