Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.61. Evogene shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 132,598 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Evogene Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.