Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.61. Evogene shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 132,598 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.