Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) CRO Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,671. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.