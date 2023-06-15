Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

