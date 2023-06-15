Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 237,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 710,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Fair Oaks Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

