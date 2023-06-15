Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $53.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.44 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

