FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

FedEx stock opened at $229.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

