FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $750,520.55 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FIGS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,843. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

