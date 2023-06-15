Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 20.38% 13.60% 0.94% Washington Federal 31.00% 14.12% 1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Financial Institutions and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.65%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.06 $56.57 million $3.39 4.93 Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.61 $236.33 million $4.09 7.10

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Financial Institutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The Consumer Loans segment includes single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. The company was founded on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

