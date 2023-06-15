FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 144,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.21 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

