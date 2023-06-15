Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) dropped 26.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.44 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Articles

