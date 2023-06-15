First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

