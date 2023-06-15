First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 83 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

