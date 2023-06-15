First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
