First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,808 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

