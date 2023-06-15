First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1,378.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

