First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.53

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 50829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.