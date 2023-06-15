First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.61. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 25,328 shares trading hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

