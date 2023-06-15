First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.61. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 25,328 shares trading hands.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

