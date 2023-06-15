First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Raised by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.