First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 188,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 114.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

