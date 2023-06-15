First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. 801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.