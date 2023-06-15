Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.53. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 302,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

