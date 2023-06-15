Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Get Formidable ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Formidable ETF makes up 6.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 94.90% of Formidable ETF worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.