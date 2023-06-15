Formula One Group to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Formula One Group in a research note issued on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of FWONA opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

