Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,263. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.