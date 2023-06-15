Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $176.09

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.09 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 178.10 ($2.23), with a volume of 467197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £379.00 million, a PE ratio of 700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.84.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

