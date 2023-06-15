Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 24,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

