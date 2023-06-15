Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.45

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 517488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.