Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 6.71 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.25 and a 12 month high of 7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.45.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
