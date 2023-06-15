Foundation Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415,327 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

