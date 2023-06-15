Foundation Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 795,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,823. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

