Foundation Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,341 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,322,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

