Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.29. 182,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,472. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

