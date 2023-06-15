Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of FBRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 104,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,892. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.67%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
