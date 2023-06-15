Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 104,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,892. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.67%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

