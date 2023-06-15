Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
FT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
