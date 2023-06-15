Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.