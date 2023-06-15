Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fraport Price Performance
FPRUY remained flat at $25.01 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.
Fraport Company Profile
