Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FPRUY remained flat at $25.01 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.

