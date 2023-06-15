Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Frontier Lithium stock opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74. The company has a market cap of C$414.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.46. Frontier Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.04.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

