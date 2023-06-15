Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.74

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.32. Frontline shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 614,869 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 147.59%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

