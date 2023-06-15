FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,018,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,008,462.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

