FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Issued By Diamond Equity

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Genius Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Genius Group stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

