Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Shares Down 0.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.33. 38,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 134,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Compass Point raised Galaxy Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

